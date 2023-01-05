Vineland, NJ, Man Severely Injured Being Struck By Then Pulled Under Train
Officials in Vineland say a 74-year-old man suffered severe injuries Wednesday morning when he was struck by and then pulled under a train.
The incident happened just after 11:00 in the area of Southwest Boulevard and Grape Street.
First responders arriving at the scene found Marcelo A. Hernandez of Vineland underneath a train. He was conscious and alert but suffered a severe injury to his left foot and head trauma.
Once freed, he was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital for further treatment.
An investigation by police,
revealed Hernandez attempted to illegally cross the railroad tracks of Southwest Boulevard from the west to the east in-between the intersections of Grape Street and Montrose Street but was struck by the train which was traveling north on the tracks.
Once the Vineland Police Department finished their investigation, the scene was turned over to the CSX Railroad Police Department and Conrail
Hernandez was last reported to be in critical but stable condition.
Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to contact Vineland Police at (856) 691-4111.