Rutgers running back Isiah Pacheco went in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft to the Kansas City Chiefs.

At 5-foot-11 and 220 pounds, the Vineland high alum came off the board at 251st overall and was the second Cape-Atlantic League alum taken in this years draft, with Cedar Creek's Bo Melton heading to Seattle earlier in Round 7.

In his senior season at Rutgers, Pacheco led the Scarlet Knights with 647 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns on the season. Overall, Pacheco finishes his Rutgers career with 562 carries for 2,452 yards, 4.4 yards per attempt and 18 touchdowns.

Pacheco performed well at the NFL Draft Combine with the best time in the 40-yard dash, running a 4.37 40-yard dash, tied for the fasted running back at the combine.

Here’s what NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote of Pacheco as a prospect.

Hard-charging, high-energy runner with three-down size and potential to compete for a roster spot as a late-round selection. Pacheco plays the game like a race car with no brakes. His feet never stop moving and his furious tempo creates opportunities but also limits his ability to set up defenders and force missed tackles. He processes the front fairly quickly and has the agility to re-adjust his running lanes to create something out of nothing, but he also has a tendency to bounce runs wide too frequently. Pacheco plays the game with an NFL demeanor and could give himself an even better chance of becoming an RB2/3 if he can step up his pass protection and third down value.