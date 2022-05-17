Vineland, Pleasantville, Somers Point Are South Jersey Hook Up Havens

If you want to find someone in South Jersey to "hook up with," a website says Vineland, Pleasantville, and Somers Point are the best places to try your luck.

The website, RoadSnacks, is out with its list of "The 10 Easiest Cities To Get Laid In New Jersey For 2022." According to the site, "If you can’t score in these New Jersey cities, something is seriously wrong with you."

Alrighty then.

RoadSnacks says the list came about because they used "science and data to determine which places are the easiest you could possibly go in New Jersey if you wanted to hook up with someone. After analyzing 123 of the state's most populous areas (over 10,000 people), we came up with this list as the 10 easiest places to get laid in the state of New Jersey."

That Top 10 list does not include any places in Atlantic, Cape May, or Cumberland Counties. The list includes Lodi, Hoboken, Newark, Trenton, Camden, Cliffside, Park, Asbury Park, Palisades Park, East Orange, and Patterson.

South Jersey locations do show up outside the Top 10:

Vineland at #46, Pleasantville at #51, and Somers Point at #59. Millville also made the Top 100 at #93.

What factors did RoadSnacks use in determining their list? These:

% of the population that's female (More females than males)

% of unmarried people in each city

% of households with kids in each city

Colleges per capita

Bars per capita

You can check out their "study" here.

By the way, the hardest places in New Jersey to accomplish your amorous goals? RoadSnacks says Budd Lake, Franklin Lakes, and Ocean Acres are at the bottom.

SOURCE: RoadSnacks