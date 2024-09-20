Vineland Police Looking to Identify Women at Dick’s

Police in Vineland have a mystery on their hands.

Vineland, New Jersey Google Maps loading...

Police ask for assistance

Vineland Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two women caught on video in a Dick's Sporting Goods Store.

Police aren't saying what they're investigating.

If you can help police with any information on the pair, you're urged to contact Officer Creny with the department. The easiest way to do that is via this email: ocrenny@vinelandcity.org. You can also make an anonymous tip through this website: https://police.vinelandcity.org/tips.

Vineland Police Department is hiring

If you have dreams of becoming a police officer, the Vineland Police Department is currently hiring for several positions: Full Time Officer, Retired NJ Officer to SLEO II, SLEO I, and Part-time Animal Control Office.

If you're interested in applying, go here: JOINVINELANDPD.ORG

SOURCE: Vineland Police Department

