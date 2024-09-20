Vineland Police Looking to Identify Women at Dick’s
Police in Vineland have a mystery on their hands.
Police ask for assistance
Vineland Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two women caught on video in a Dick's Sporting Goods Store.
Police aren't saying what they're investigating.
If you can help police with any information on the pair, you're urged to contact Officer Creny with the department. The easiest way to do that is via this email: ocrenny@vinelandcity.org. You can also make an anonymous tip through this website: https://police.vinelandcity.org/tips.
Vineland Police Department is hiring
If you have dreams of becoming a police officer, the Vineland Police Department is currently hiring for several positions: Full Time Officer, Retired NJ Officer to SLEO II, SLEO I, and Part-time Animal Control Office.
If you're interested in applying, go here: JOINVINELANDPD.ORG
SOURCE: Vineland Police Department
35 Stores and Restaurants Shoppers Would Love to See at Cumberland Mall in Vineland, NJ
Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca
Pokemon of South Jersey
Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly