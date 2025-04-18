What Happened at Five Below? Vineland Police Looking for Two Individuals
Hey, there are cameras everywhere.
Just letting you know if you didn't know.
That's the case in Vineland, New Jersey, too.
Vineland Police investigation
Police in Vineland are looking to identify two people in connection to an investigation regarding a Five Below store.
Police say the two caught on camera are known to frequent the Five Below on South Main Road. (Frequenting an establishment isn't enough to raise an alarm, so the pair apparently did something, although police aren't saying what that is.)
Suspects' car also identified
The two are known to travel in a two-door Honda Civic.
If you can help police identify the two, you're urged to contact Officer Vazquez at lvazquez@vinelandcity.org.
SOURCE: Vineland Police Department.
