What Happened at Five Below? Vineland Police Looking for Two Individuals

Hey, there are cameras everywhere.

Just letting you know if you didn't know.

That's the case in Vineland, New Jersey, too.

Vineland Police Department Vineland Police Department loading...

Vineland Police investigation

Police in Vineland are looking to identify two people in connection to an investigation regarding a Five Below store.

Police say the two caught on camera are known to frequent the Five Below on South Main Road. (Frequenting an establishment isn't enough to raise an alarm, so the pair apparently did something, although police aren't saying what that is.)

Get our free mobile app

Vineland Police Department Vineland Police Department loading...

Vineland Police Department Vineland Police Department loading...

Suspects' car also identified

The two are known to travel in a two-door Honda Civic.

If you can help police identify the two, you're urged to contact Officer Vazquez at lvazquez@vinelandcity.org.

SOURCE: Vineland Police Department.

South Jersey AI Created City Figurines In the name of fun, we've used Canva Dream Lab to create these City-Based Figurines Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly