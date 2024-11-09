Vineland Police Investigate Liquor Store Theft

Police in Vineland are looking for the public's help in identifying two persons in regard to a theft at a local liquor store.

Police say the theft occurred recently at the Liquor Express in the Landis Avenue Plaza at Lincoln Avenue.

Suspects wanted

Vineland Police released the above photos of the pair entering the store.

If you can help police with identification, you're urged to reach out to Officer Watson at cwatson@vinelandcity.org. You can also make an anonymous tip at https://police.vinelandcity.org/tips.

Police look for help with another case

Also in Vineland, police are looking for help in identifying suspects concerning a residential burglary. They are pictured above.

Police say the crime happened in the southeast side of the city.

If you can help police with identification, you're urged to reach out to Detective Rodriguez at jnerodriguez@vinelandcity.org. You can also make an anonymous tip via https://police.vinelandcity.org/tips.

SOURCE: Vineland Police Department.

