Vineland Police Investigate Liquor Store Theft

Vineland Police Investigate Liquor Store Theft

Police in Vineland are looking for the public's help in identifying two persons in regard to a theft at a local liquor store.

Police say the theft occurred recently at the Liquor Express in the Landis Avenue Plaza at Lincoln Avenue.

Vineland Police Department
loading...

Suspects wanted

Vineland Police released the above photos of the pair entering the store.

If you can help police with identification, you're urged to reach out to Officer Watson at  cwatson@vinelandcity.org. You can also make an anonymous tip at https://police.vinelandcity.org/tips.

Cat Country 107.3 logo
Get our free mobile app
Vineland Police Department
loading...

Police look for help with another case

Also in Vineland, police are looking for help in identifying suspects concerning a residential burglary. They are pictured above.

Police say the crime happened in the southeast side of the city.

If you can help police with identification, you're urged to reach out to Detective Rodriguez at jnerodriguez@vinelandcity.org. You can also make an anonymous tip via https://police.vinelandcity.org/tips.

SOURCE: Vineland Police Department.

14 New Jersey Lottery winners of $1M or more from this summer

14 people won $1 million or more playing various New Jersey Lottery games in July, August, and September 2024.

Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

The Taylor Swift Airbnb in Absecon

You can stay in this Taylor Swift-themed house just outside of Atlantic City

Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly

Filed Under: AC Facebook, Burglary, Police, Suspects, Theft, Vineland
Categories: Cat Country Morning Show, New Jersey News, South Jersey News

More From Cat Country 107.3