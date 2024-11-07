Vineland Police Look For Home Depot Shopper

Police in Vineland, New Jersey are searching for a certain Home Depot shopper.

Police have questions

Vineland Police say they're working with Home Depot on an investigation. The woman depicted below is their focus.

Police ask that if you can identify the woman, please reach out to Officer Acosta at racosta@vinelandcity.org. You can also make an anonymous tip through the site, police.vinelandcity.org/tips.

Police haven't released any more information on the case.

Vineland Police event coming up

Vineland Police have announced that their annual Stuff-A-Cruiser Toy Drive will be held this Saturday (11/9/24) from 10 am - 2 pm at the Vineland Walmart.

It's a chance to help those in need by providing a new Christmas gift. Police will be onsite, in front of the store collecting donations.

If you're interested in giving, but can't make it on Saturday, you can arrange another time to donate, you can email VPDCommunityPolicing@vinelandcity.org.

SOURCE: Vineland Police Department

