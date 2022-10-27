Vineland Police Look For Suspect Who&#8217;s Not John Fetterman

Vineland Police Look For Suspect Who’s Not John Fetterman

Getty Images

Vineland Police are looking for a person caught on surveillance camera, but any resemblance to a current political candidate in Pennsylvania is purely coincidental.

Police in Vineland have posted a photo of the person in question on their Facebook page - and, almost immediately, someone pointed out that the person could be John Fetterman.

Get our free mobile app

Fetterman - you know if you watch any television out of Philadelphia - is a candidate for a Pennsylvania Senate seat, who is running against the TV personality, Dr. Oz. TV commercials for both Fetterman and Oz seem to run every single commercial break.

We're here to tell you with much confidence that the suspect is not Fetterman. Here's the photo posted by Vineland Police:

Vineland Police Department
loading...

If you can help police identify this person - presumably not a political candidate - you're urged to reach out to Vineland Police office Hunter by sending an email to ahunter@vinelandcity.org. You can also make an anonymous tip by going to the website VPD.TIPS.

SOURCE: Vineland Police Department.

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.
Filed Under: 10-year-old shot in Vineland, John Fetterman, Police, Suspect
Categories: News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3