Vineland Police Look For Suspect Who’s Not John Fetterman

Vineland Police are looking for a person caught on surveillance camera, but any resemblance to a current political candidate in Pennsylvania is purely coincidental.

Police in Vineland have posted a photo of the person in question on their Facebook page - and, almost immediately, someone pointed out that the person could be John Fetterman.

Get our free mobile app

Fetterman - you know if you watch any television out of Philadelphia - is a candidate for a Pennsylvania Senate seat, who is running against the TV personality, Dr. Oz. TV commercials for both Fetterman and Oz seem to run every single commercial break.

We're here to tell you with much confidence that the suspect is not Fetterman. Here's the photo posted by Vineland Police:

Vineland Police Department Vineland Police Department loading...

If you can help police identify this person - presumably not a political candidate - you're urged to reach out to Vineland Police office Hunter by sending an email to ahunter@vinelandcity.org. You can also make an anonymous tip by going to the website VPD.TIPS.

SOURCE: Vineland Police Department.