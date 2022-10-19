Vineland Police Look to Identify Two Young Men

Police in Vineland are looking to identify two men captured on surveillance camera.

Police aren't saying why they want to talk to the two, only that they are looking to identify them.

If you can help out police, you're urged to contact Officer Rosario via email at arosario@vinelandcity.org. You can also make an anonymous tip via the website VPD.TIPS. You should reference VPD Case #22-43230.

SOURCE: Vineland Police Department.

