Vineland Police Searching for Scooter Riding Bandit

We've seen a lot of surveillance camera footage of suspects from local police departments, but this is one of the oddest photos.

Vineland Police looking for suspect

Police in Vineland are asking for the public's help in identifying a person riding some sort of scooter or mini-bike.

Police aren't saying much about the incident, but they say it occurred at a construction site on South Lincoln Avenue.

If you can help the authorities, you're urged to email: smilosh@vinelandcity.org. You can also make an anonymous tip via https://police.vinelandcity.org/tips.

