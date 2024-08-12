Vineland Police Searching for Scooter Riding Bandit
We've seen a lot of surveillance camera footage of suspects from local police departments, but this is one of the oddest photos.
Vineland Police looking for suspect
Police in Vineland are asking for the public's help in identifying a person riding some sort of scooter or mini-bike.
Police aren't saying much about the incident, but they say it occurred at a construction site on South Lincoln Avenue.
If you can help the authorities, you're urged to email: smilosh@vinelandcity.org. You can also make an anonymous tip via https://police.vinelandcity.org/tips.
Get our free mobile app
SOURCE: Vineland Police Department
LOOKS: Things you'd likely see in an awesomely '80s garage
From scandalous bikini calendars to your dad's AMC Gremlin, '80s garages were a treasure trove of adventure, good fun, and sometimes downright danger.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: States sending the most people to New Jersey
Stacker compiled a list of states where the most people are moving to New Jersey using data from the Census Bureau.
Gallery Credit: Stacker