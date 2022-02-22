VOTE: South Jersey HS Athlete of the Week for Feb 21, 2022

Each week, we are bringing you the chance to vote for the South Jersey High School Athlete of the Week. We want to recognize some of the great student-athletes from around the Cape Atlantic League with several nominees each week. The winner of the last week's voting for the South Jersey Athlete of the Week is Ocean City High School Senior Wrestler Charley Cossaboone.

Check out this week's nominees below and make sure you vote for who should be this week's winner of the South Jersey High School Athlete of the Week:

*Pat Armstrong, Ocean City HS - The junior won the 50 freestyle and swam the 1st leg of both successful freestyle relay teams, including the 400 relay team that won the South Jersey Championship for the Raiders - their first in the sport in 60 years.

*Cohen Cook, Mainland Regional - This sophomore scored 24 points, including seven in the fourth quarter, to lead the Mustangs to an upset win over top-seeded Egg Harbor Township in the Cape Atlantic League Tournament. He has scored 20 or more in his last four games.

*Reese Downey, Absegami HS - The freshman made six three-pointers and scored 22 points to lead the Braves to an upset win over Ocean City in the CAL Tournament. She has scored in double figures in 20 of Absegami's 22 games this season.

*Ken Sherman, Holy Spirit HS - This senior stretched his winning streak on the wrestling mat to 14 straight at 144 pounds with a pair of pins that won him the District 31 championship.

*Alivia Wainwright, Mainland Regional - The freshman swimmer won two events: 50 Freestyle and 100 butterfly plus swam on two winning relay teams to lead the Mustangs past Cherry Hill West for the South Jersey Championship.

*Jaydan Wright, Millville HS - The Senior stretched his win streak on the Wrestling mat to 23 straight by winning the District 31 title at 285 pounds. His three district wins were all decided by pins totaling less than four minutes.