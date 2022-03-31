VOTE: South Jersey HS Female Athlete of the 2021-22 Winter Season

During the High School Sports Winter season, we brought you nominees and you voted for the South Jersey High School Athlete of the Week. Now we want to recognize the best female high school athletes of the 2021-22 Winter Season. The winner of the Female High School Athlete of the 2021 Fall Season was Egg Harbor Township's Jenna Gray and the winner of the High School Male Athlete of the 2021 Fall Season was Cedar Creek Quarterback J.C. Landicini.

Check out the nominees for the 2022 Winter season and then make sure you vote below for who you think should be the winner:

*Camryn Dirkes, Mainland Regional - The Senior led the Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group 3 Basketball Champions in scoring and assists while running the offense along with being voted to the CAL-All Defense team.

*Leah Ellis, Millville High School - This senior hurdler was second in South Jersey Group 4, third in the state, and eighth in the NJSIAA Indoor Track Meet of Champions. She also finished second in the long jump at the Meet of Champions.

*Imene Fathi, Wildwood High School - The Senior averaged just under 18 points per game, led the South Jersey Group 1 Champions in assists, and made more than 60 three-pointers this season. The Stockton recruit finished her career with over 1,300 points.

*Megan Fox, Atlantic City High School - This Senior dominated Cape Atlantic League swimming in the freestyle distance events, winning both the 200 and 400-meter races at the CAL Championship Meet plus every dual meet. The South Carolina recruit finished fifth in the Meet of Champions.

*Riley Lerner, Cedar Creek High School - The Sophomore ended the wrestling season with a 28-2 record and finished in first place in four prestigious tournaments. She was ranked among the Top 25 in the nation at 117 pounds by USA Wrestling.

*Grace Speer, Atlantic County Tech - This Senior led all Cape Atlantic League Girls' Basketball scorers averaging over 22 points per game and was right near the top in rebounds plus blocked shots. The Florida Tech recruit scored nearly 1,200 career points and was named MVP in the recent CAL All-Star game.