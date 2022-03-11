Walker Hayes And Bret Michaels Added to Wildwood’s Barefoot Fest

A rocker turned country singer and the singer with one of the top songs from last year have been added to the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood in June.

The latest editions to the Barefoot lineup are Walker Hayes and Brett Michaels.

Walker Hayes had one of the biggest hits of 2021, "Fancy Like."

Bret Michaels is/was the lead singer for the rock group, Poison. Their big hit was the song, "Every Rose Has Its Thorns." Michaels has been singing solo, hitting on a number of genres including country.

The Barefoot Country Music Fest is happening June 16-19 on the beach in Wildwood. Headliners for the festival include Jason Aldean, Eric Church, Florida Georgia Line, and Cole Swindell.

Previously announced performers also include Dustin Lynch, Chris Jansen, Michael Ra, Matt Stell, Locash, Jameson Rogers, Priscilla Block, Rita Wilson, King Calaway, Ernest, Callista Clark, and Cooper Alan. In all, 50 performers are expected for the festival, spread over 5 stages on Wildwood's huge beach.

Tickets are still available, but they are going quickly. Here's where you can get yours.

