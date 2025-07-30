It's summer and the living is easy!

Well, we're not sure how easy the living is - but we know one thing - the living in the summer in South Jersey is fun!

There's also a lot of good food to be had and enjoyed in great places in South Jersey, all summer long.

Locals Name Their Favorite South Jersey Restaurants

We asked local residents to name some of their favorite South Jersey restaurants that they frequent in the summer. We got a lot of answers, and they're all good!

In no particular order, here are the restaurants that were named the most often:

Tuckahoe Inn, on the water in Marmora.

Back Bay Ale House in Atlantic City. At Gardner's Basin.

Crabby Jack's in Somers Point. Located behind the Crab Trap.

Sophia's in Margate.

The Surfing Pig - on the bay in North Wildwood.

The Wonder Bar - just over the bridge in Atlantic City.

The Anchorage in Somers Point.

Mott's Creek Inn, on the water in Galloway.

Sweetwater River Deck, on the Mullica River.

Mike's Seafood, in Sea Isle City.

Menz Restaurant in Rio Grande.

Charlie's, in Somers Point.

Oyster Creek Restaurant and Boat Bar. On the water in Leeds Point.

Of course, this is just a short list. Use it as a jumping-off point if you're looking for a new place to try this weekend.

If we missed your favorite summer place, please include it in the comments.

