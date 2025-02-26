Who doesn't love a warm car in the morning? Since I wake up and hit the road well before 5:30 AM, I like my car to be nice and toasty before taking off. Unfortunately, I don't have an automatic starter, so I just sit in there until it warms up.

I wish I had one of those fancy cars with the steering wheel warmer. They're SO nice. One day...

Back in the day, people thought that warming up their cars before embarking on their morning commutes actually benefitted their car's engine. While that was true for cars in the 1990s and older, you're actually not supposed to do that in 2025.

Stop Warming Up Your Car In The Morning

It turns out, warming up your car to protect your catalytic converter is a now a thing of the past. Newer cars don't have to worry about driving before the engine warms because they take so little time to heat up nowadays.

If your goal is be more comfy and cozy before beginning your morning commute, then good on you. Sources at Southern Living reveal that you're not helping prolong your car's running life by doing so.

"If the goal is to reduce wear on the moving parts of the vehicle by starting the engine and letting it run thus allowing lubricant to flow, this is no longer needed. If the goal is to increase passenger comfort, however, this is a different matter entirely."

All you're doing when you keep your car running is waste money, gas, and time. Again, if you just want to be warm and comfortable, though, then have at it.

