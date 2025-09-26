*The headline may be slightly misleading. Ocean City Police aren't actually telling anyone "Don't Be Stupid." It's this writer's interpretation of what Ocean City Police is saying. Got it?

In the meantime, don't be stupid.

A Warning from Ocean City, New Jersey Police

Following a recent uptick in vehicle thefts, Ocean City Police are urging people to think wisely about their own vehicles.

They're urging residents to follow some "common sense" practices:

*Lock your vehicle.

*Don't leave your keys or key fob in your vehicle, especially if you leave it unlocked.

*Keep keys inside your house is a place where they can't be easily accessed.

*Keep your garage doors closed.

Finally, Ocean City Police urge residents to report any suspicious activity in their neighborhood.

Do People Really Leave Their Keys in Their Car

Surprisingly, people do leave their keys in their unlocked vehicles. According to police, people who've had their vehicles stolen have admitted to leaving their keys in the ignition, in cup holders, and elsewhere.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, some 11% of all reported car thefts have to do with cars where keys or key fobs were left in the vehicle.

In summary, don't be stupid:)

