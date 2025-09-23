You heard the kids say, "6-7" - what does it mean?

Are they talking about someone who's 6'7" tall?

Nope.

It's something else, and you probably can't even guess.

READ MORE: Manahawkin Brewery Claps Back at Absurd Review

READ MORE: Post Malone Coming to South Jersey Beach

Get our free mobile app

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

What 6-7 Really Means

The kids are talking, and the old folks - the Boomers - have no idea what they're saying.

It's a generational thing - and, it probably happens to every generation.

The folks at Unscramblerer.com have sponsored a study of the most search slang terms of 2025 in New Jersey.

#1 on the list is "6-7."

If you're like me, you've heard it said, but you have no idea what it means. The answer might surprise you.

Six-seven doesn't really mean anything. It's just random and absurd, and it's just something that people are saying. According to the study's editors, it's "a prime example of 'brain-rot' internet humor where the randomness itself becomes funny. Kids and teens scream and chant it often paired with exaggerated hand gestures."

Hey, that's something us Boomers never really thought of, right? (Well, we had, "far out" I guess....)

A few of the other most-searched slang words:

Sybau - meaning "shut up."

Sigma - meaning and independent, self-reliant person - or, lone wolf.

Chopped - meaning something that's ugly or undesirable.

Bop - someone who "gets around" and has had multiple romantic partners. (You don't want to hear that your daughter is a Bop!

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Warning to Parents

Some parental advice: don't go running to your kids and let them know that you know. Just know that you know. That's enough!

SOURCE: Unscrambler.com

REFORM Alliance Gala in Atlantic City The stars showed up at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly