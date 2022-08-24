Mike Trout's 12-year MLB career has been filled with plenty of milestones and he registered another one on Tuesday night, getting base-hit No. 1,500.

This one was extra special for Trout, launching his first home run since July 8, for the milestone hit.

Trout, who has been out with a back injury, hit his 25th home run of the season off the catwalk in Tampa's Tropicana Field. The 31-year-old missed five weeks with what was eventually diagnosed as a costovertebral dysfunction in his back.

Trout has now hit 25 HR in nine of his 12 MLB seasons, tying Mark Teixeira, Albert Pujols, Darryl Strawberry & Eddie Mathews for the most 25-HR seasons within a player’s first 12 years in MLB history per ESPN Stats and Information.

The Millville High alum is regarded as one of the top players in the game and is a ten-time All-Star and three-time American League Most Valuable Player.