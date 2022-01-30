Watch Stunning Police Body Cam Video of Fatal Shooting in Millville, NJ
A Millville man died as a result of a police-related shooting by police on January 4, 2022.
In the police body cam videos just released, police warn Daniel Ackley, 33, numerous times that they will shoot him if he continues coming at them with a knife. Ackely continues waving the knife and approaching police without stopping, until a shot is fired into Ackley's mid-section.
Ackley died less than 90 minutes later at Cooper University Hospital.
The New Jersey State Attorney General's Office announced that they were releasing this 2 videos and related audio in response to a Office of Public Integrity and Accountability request.
Before the recordings were released investigators met with Ackley's family to review the materials.
Here's a statement from the Attorney General's office:
According to the preliminary investigation, the shooting occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 4 outside a residence on Burns Road in Millville. Officers of the Millville Police Department responded to 911 calls reporting an emergency at the residence. After officers arrived, they encountered Mr. Ackley holding a machete outside the house. As Mr. Ackley advanced toward the officers with the machete, Officer Timothy Rehmann discharged his service weapon, fatally wounding Mr. Ackley. Officers and emergency medical personnel rendered first aid to Mr. Ackley, and he was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 10:56 p.m.
We warn you that the videos are very graphic. The video recordings are available online and can be found here and here.
The Attorney General's Office says the investigation is ongoing, and there is no further comment at this time.
SOURCE: New Jersey State Attorney General's Office.