Wawa Announces New Coffee Flavor Perfect For Reese’s Lovers

The popular Delaware Valley-based convenience store came through with a big announcement that adds a peanut butter punch to their coffee options.

This one will probably have even the non-Wawa people in Philly, Jersey, and Delaware curious about the taste. Wawa announced on Twitter that they're adding a Peanut Butter Fudge coffee flavor to their menu. Their last big menu change that caused a lot of hub-bub was around St. Patrick's Day when they released their own version of McDonald's popular St. Paddy's Day dessert, the Shamrock Shake.

Chocolate Peanut Butter is a pretty popular flavor combination regardless of who you ask. Now, Wawa has been pretty silent regarding whether or not this will be a specific self-serve coffee flavor. They have yet to say if this will be something that must be ordered at a kiosk. Not that it would make that much of a difference either way. It is safe to assume, however, that if it's only available via the kiosk, less people will have the chance to try it since people are usually on some kind of time crunch when they hit up Wawa.

Still, like the saying goes, people "gotta have a Wawa," so only time will tell how this new coffee flavor is received by customers. Based on the reactions from social media, people already seem to be excited about Wawa's newest addition.

