Lucky Local Wawa Customer Wins $100,000 in New Jersey Lottery

An Atlantic County lottery player has won $100,000!

Can you imagine walking into your local Wawa, paying a couple of dollars for a ticket, and winning 100K?

Brigantine Wawa sells winning lottery ticket

New Jersey Lottery officials say a winning $100,000 scratch-off ticket was purchased at Wawa, 3932 Brigantine Avenue, Brigantine.

The winning instant ticket was for the Loteria Grande game.

Are you the big winner?

The Lottery has not released any information on the winner's name - or if a winner has even come forward yet.

The instant ticket winner was just one of over 20 winning lottery tickets purchased in New Jersey, that had a prize of over $10,000.

The big winner of the week

The biggest lottery prize of the week in New Jersey goes to the holder of an instant ticket purchased at a Buy Rite Liquors store in Lodi. The purchaser of the winning Millionaire Maker ticket wins $ 2 Million!

The Jersey Giant Winnings Game - the instant ticket being hyped by basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal, had one big winning ticket sold. A player in Jersey City hit Shaq's game for $200,000!

SOURCE: New Jersey Lottery

