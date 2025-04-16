Happy Wawa Day! Grab Your Free Coffee At All NJ Wawa Locations

You say "free," I come running. That's just how I roll in 2025, okay? Life's expensive!

You better believe I'm taking Wawa up on their free coffee offer. Yes, please and thank you.

They may not be celebrating anything relative to New Jersey, specifically, but I'll gladly grab a cup of coffee on their dime. Thank you so much, Wawa!

Happy Wawa Day, everybody!

Free Coffee At Wawa @LizLoveley via Instagram loading...

Free Coffee At Wawa

Go ahead and grab your free coffee at your nearest Wawa while supplies last today. Or the one on the way to work. Or the one on the way to your mom's house. As a matter of fact, grab a coffee from all your favorite Wawa locations.

It's a celebration!

Wawa Celebrates 61 Years With Free Coffee In NJ Chris Coleman via TSM loading...

Wawa Celebrates 61 Years

In celebration of Wawa's 61st birthday, they're hooking us up with free coffee all day Wednesday, April 16th. Wawa first opened a brick-and-mortar convenience store location back in 1964 in Folsom, PA.

They've certainly come a long way since then, haven't they?

Wawa's celebrating a lot more than their 61-year anniversary.

Wawa Expands To Ohio Google Street View loading...

Wawa Expands West

Make sure to go in and pour a hot coffee of any size all day long to celebrate the expansion of the Wawa brand into new and uncharted territory!

You can officially get a Wawa hoagie in Ohio. That makes the Buckeye State is the 10th state to be blessed with the deliciousness that is a Wawa sandwich.

Sources report that, including the new location, Wawa expects to give away close to 1.5 million free cups of coffee.

