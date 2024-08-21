It's a place that’s basically a heaven for snack lovers, coffee addicts, and anyone who’s ever needed a quick bite. That’s Wawa for you. If you’ve never been to the Northeast part of the U.S., specifically New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or Delaware, you might not know about it.

Wawa is a chain of convenience stores and gas stations that really is one-of-a-kind. It’s kind of like a cross between a gas station and a deli, but way better. They’re known for their all of their different food options, which is a huge part of why people love it.

Everything from hoagies and salads to burgers and pizza are all now featured on the Wawa menu. Who would've thought 10 year ago that Wawa would be offering pizza. Crazy, right?



Wawa drive-thru located just over the bridge from New Jersey

Now, you can add drive-thru to the list of things you'd never think Wawa would feature. Apparently, there are a few Wawa drive-thrus popping up in various places around the Delaware Valley and beyond. As of writing this piece, there are only three standalone Wawa drive-thru locations in the country: one in Florida and two in Pennsylvania.

The closest Wawa drive-thru for any NJ resident to try would be store #8172 located in Morrisville, PA. It's right over the river from Trenton.

A video has gone viral on social media showcasing what one of the very first Wawa drive-thrus looks like. I don't know what I was expecting, but it looks a lot more like a regular drive-thru than I anticipated. To be honest, it almost looks like a Wendy's. It's unclear whether or not you can physically enter the store itself, but the menu looks to include almost everything you can order at a normal Wawa.

The only notable thing missing from the dinner menu at this specific location is the Wawa pizza.

For a lot of Jersey residents, this place is a HIKE. Still, it might be a fun little road trip to go try it out. Don't expect the workers to be able to make this weird request for you, though..

