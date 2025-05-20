We demand a recount!

We, being those who live in New Jersey, are big fans of Wawa. Wawa dominates the gas station and gas station with food landscape here in South Jersey, but apparently that isn't enough to even make the Top 10 of Best Gas Stations with Food in America list.

What the heck?

Best Gas Station for Food

The editors of USA Today are out with their list of Best Gas Stations for Food. It's part of their 10Best series. The Top 10 was chosen by "a panel of seasoned road warriors" - whatever that means!

They say the Top 10 list features gas stations with food, and all those featured are either national or regional chains.

Coming in first is Kwik Trip. If you're never been to a Kwik Trip, you're not alone. The Wisconsin-based company has locations in Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa, and South Dakota. Their claim to fame appears to be milk and bakery items. (Milk?)

Next on the list is Royal Farms, which has tried to make a dent in parts of South Jersey. Competing with Wawa has certainly proven to be a challenge for the company.

Completing the Top 10 first five are Casey's, QuikTip/QT, and Maverik. None of these can be found in New Jersey.

The rest of the Top 10 include Weigel's, Spinx, Rutter's, Buc-ee's, and Allsup's/Yesway. Again, no New Jersey locations here.

Honorable mention for Wawa

Even though Wawa didn't score a Top 10 finish, it did get a mention as a Runner-Up.

I guess none of the "panel of seasoned road warriors" has ever been to New Jersey.

Don't worry, Wawa, we still love you.

