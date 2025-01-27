Wawa Gives Life-Saving Aid to Middle Township Police

Courtesy of Wawa

The Middle Township Police Department is thanking Wawa for their generous, life-saving donation.

It was announced on the Middle Township Police Department's Facebook page.

Middle Township Police receive donation

According to Middle Township Police, the department has received a $2,500 grant from The Wawa Foundation, which has allowed it to purchase an Automated External Defibrillator (AED).

Police say they will use the AED to help people in emergencies.

According to police, the AED "will enhance the department’s ability to respond quickly and effectively in critical situations."

Photo by Christian Lambert on Unsplash
The Wawa Foundation

Here's more about The Wawa Foundation from the company's website: "The Wawa Foundation is committed to Building Stronger Communities by championing life-saving research and care for people in need, leading hunger relief efforts, and supporting the heroes making a difference every day."

Find out more about the foundation here.

