We’re Giving Away 20 Pair of TidalWave Music Fest Passes This Weekend

Coming to the Atlantic City Beach this August: the first-ever TidalWave Music Festival - a three-day country mega-concert.

Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, Morgan Wallen, and dozens of other county stars will take the beach August 12 - 14. Also on the list are Hardy, Riley Green, Chase Rice, Tracy Lawrence, Lauren Alaina, Mitchell Tenpenny, and many more!

Do you have your tickets yet?

If not, this weekend (Saturday, May 28 - Monday, May 30) we're giving you the chance to win 3 day passes. We're giving away 20 pairs of tickets!

Here's how to win:

1. Listen to Cat Country 107.3, catcountry1073.com, or the Cat Country 107.3 APP all weekend!

2. At the beginning of every hour, each day, 9 am - 5 pm, we will give you a winning three-number combination. (A different combination each time.)

3. When you get a combination, open up the Cat Country 107.3 APP and tap the TIDALWAVE button. Then, you'll enter the three-digit combination. The more combinations you hear and enter, the better your chance to win! (INSIDER TIP: Get friends to listen too - that way if someone misses a code, you can help each other.)

4. If you don't have the Cat Country 107.3 APP, download it here.

5. Our "normal contest rules" apply.

Want to find out more about Atlantic City's TidalWave Music Fest? Go here.

Make sure you listen to Cat Country 107.3 all weekend long for your chance to win. (Hey, listen other times, too! We're always giving away concert tickets!)

Good Luck! We hope to see you on the beach this summer!

