What’s Coming to Route 9 in Northfield NJ?
It's always a positive sign for the local economy to see new building construction happening.
In Northfield, that's the case on New Road, Route 9. Almost across the street from the Wawa (let's call it a "Classic Wawa") a new building has been springing up pretty quickly.
We know that the new building is a new daycare/child care business.
Children Academy Child Care and Learning Center is coming to 2500 New Road in Northfield. There is another Children's Academy location in Atlantic County - in Galloway. Northfield and Egg Harbor Township locations are expected to follow.
According to a Facebook post from last summer, the new building in Northfield is scheduled to open this September.
The Academy's website has information on enrollment and employment.
SOURCES: Children Academy and Facebook.