Where to Win Your Wildwood Barefoot Fest Tickets This Friday

We have more stops coming up for you on our Barefoot Country Music Fest Ticket Tour, powered by Zane Western Apparel & Work Gear.

The Barefoot Country Music Fest is coming to the Wildwood Beach June 16 - 19 with over 40 of your favorite country stars including Jason Aldean, Eric Church, Florida Georgia Line, Cole Swindell, Walker Hayes, Dustin Lynch, Locash, Jameson Rodgers and Chris Janson.

At each Barefoot Ticket Tour stop, we'll be there for one hour, and we'll give away a pair of festival tickets every 15 minutes.

Here's where we will be this Friday (May 13):

10am - 11am - Shoemaker Lumber, 12th and West Avenues in Ocean City.

12noon - 1pm - OceanFirst Bank, Route 9 South in Cape May Court House.

3pm - 4pm - Motts Creek Inn, on Motts Creek Road in Galloway.

6pm - 7pm - Sweetwater Marina and Riverdeck, on the Mullica River in Sweetwater.

With the concert just over a month away, these may be your last chances to win tickets!

If you want to purchase Barefoot tickets, you can do that by clicking here.

We hope to see you on the beach in Wildwood!

