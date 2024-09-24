Which Atlantic County High School Has the Most School Spirit?

"We've got spirit yes we do! We've got spirit how about you?"

It's a cheer almost everyone who's ever been to a school sporting event has heard. (Or in my case, you dated a high school cheerleader, and she was always practicing....)

So, who really does have spirit? Which school has the most school spirit?

Merriam-Webster defines school spirit as, "demonstrative enthusiastic zeal for one's college especially in matters athletic."

So, what about high school?

2020 High School Football Season Kicks Off in Ohio Getty Images loading...

Atlantic County High Schools

Atlantic County is home to several high schools, and we have some statistics. For the public schools, thanks to our Atlantic County Government's website.

*Absegami High School. Enrollment: 1,100. Nickname: Braves

*Atlantic Christian School. Nickname: Cougars.

*Atlantic City High School. Enrollment: 1,662. Nickname: Vikings.

*Atlantic County High School (Atlantic County Special Services District). Enrollment: 126.

*Atlantic County Institute of Technology (ACIT). Enrollment: 1,848. Nickname: Red Hawks.

*Buena Regional High School. Enrollment: 522. Nickname: Chiefs.

Cedar Creek High School. Enrollment: 950. Nickname: Pirates

*Chartertech High School for the Performing Arts. Enrollment: 400.

*Egg Harbor Township High School. Enrollment: 2,286. Nickname: Eagles.

*Hammonton High School. Enrollment: 1,345. Nickname: Blue Devils.

*Holy Spirit High School. Enrollment: 391. Nickname: Spartans. (Information from Wikipedia.)

*Mainland Regional High School. Enrollment: 1,300. Nickname: Mustangs.

*Oakcrest High School. Enrollment: 950, NIckname: Falcons.

*Pleasantville High School. Enrollment: 943. Nickname: Greyhounds.

*St. Augustine Preparatory School. Enrollment: 669. Nickname: Hermits. (Information from Wikipedia.)

*The Pilgrim Academy. Enrollment: Pilgrims.

Photo by leah hetteberg on Unsplash Photo by leah hetteberg on Unsplash loading...

Poll: Most school spirit

Cast your vote for the school you think has the most school spirit!

