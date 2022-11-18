Why Morey’s Piers in Wildwood, NJ Got Rid of a Popular Ride

Big changes are coming to a part of Morey's Piers in Wildwood, including the removal of one of its popular rides.

Morey's is reportedly overhauling the front of its Adventure Pier, according to Wildwood Video Archive. Construction appears to already be underway.

And what's being built at the entrance to Adventure Pier is about as interesting as the news it will no longer include a popular ride.

Gone is Boat Tag. No more shooting balls at tanks. So, what's the plan to replace it?

It's a delicious one! Next summer, boardwalk strollers will encounter Morey Food Hall. Morey's describes Food Hall as a new exciting destination for food and entertainment.

It'll reportedly include 'local restaurants, food vendors, bars, entertainers, and other unique offerings in a single location', Wildwood Video Archive report.

Now, I did love me some Boat Tag for one simple fact: Nostalgia. And when it comes to visiting the Wildwood Boardwalk, mainstays like Boat Tag just make me feel like a kid.

But Morey Food Hall seems well worth losing the ride. You've got my attention, Morey's.

