Why You Should Eat Like An Italian

If you are looking to eat healthier and still enjoy your food, the heart-healthy Mediterranean diet might be right for you.

Interest in the Mediterranean diet began in the 1960s when people noticed that there were fewer deaths due to heart disease coronary heart disease caused fewer deaths in Mediterranean countries, such as Greece and Italy, than in the U.S. and northern Europe.

The Mediterranean diet is one of the healthy eating plans recommended by the Dietary Guidelines for Americans and World Health organization to promote health and prevent chronic disease.

While there is no single definition of the Mediterranean diet, it is typically high in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, beans, nuts and seeds, and olive oil. It favors fish, poultry and eggs over red meat and dairy. It is actually my favorite way to eat. Another important element of the mediterranean diet involves sharing meals with family and friends, being physically active, and you will like this...enjoying a glass of red wine. If you want to try a mediterranean diet, we break it all down for you.