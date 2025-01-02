Wildwood Agrees to Five More Years of Barefoot Country Music Fest

There's no stopping this thing!

The City of Wildwood and the producers of the Barefoot Country Music Fest have agreed to a new contract, opening the door for the annual festival to continue for at least five more years!

Let's go!

Listener Submitted and Staff Photos Listener Submitted and Staff Photos loading...

Agreement extends the festival through 2030

Wildwood's Board of Commissioners have approved an agreement with the company that produces the Barefoot Country Music Fest to continue the event yearly through 2030.

That means five more years of a festival that has brought the biggest names in country music to the Wildwood Beach each summer.

Get our free mobile app

JK JK loading...

Lineup for June's Barefoot Country Music Fest

The 5th annual festival is scheduled to take place in Wildwood June 19 - 22, 2025. The event, on the Wildwood beach, starts Thursday afternoon and runs through Sunday night with over 40 musical acts performing on several stages.

Headliners for this year's event include Jelly Roll, Jason Aldean, Rascal Flatts, Lainey Wilson, and Jordan Davis.

The list of the rest of the performers is growing, with new performers added all the time.

So far, the schedule includes Megan Moroney, Chris Janson, Warren Zeiders, Ella Langley, Chris Cagle, Colt Ford, Chayse Beckham, and George Birge.

Even the non-country group Boys II Men is on this year's schedule.

You can get your Barefoot Country Music Fest passes here. Last year, the event was a sell-out. This year is expected to sell out as well.

50 of Our Favorite Photos From the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood 2024 Some Great Photos from 2024 Barefoot Country Music Fest Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly