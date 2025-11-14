The anticipation is starting to build for the 2026 edition of the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood.

The sixth edition of Barefoot will be held on the Wildwood Beach June 18 - 21, 2026. Post Malone, Eric Church, and Kelsea Ballerini have already been announced as headliners.

Now we can tell you Miranda Lambert, Cole Swindell, and Chase Matthew have been added to lineup.

Barefoot Country Music Fest Thursday Night Lineup Revealed

Miranda Lambert will be headlining the Thursday Night Kick-Off to Barefoot. Lambert will be making her debut at the Wildwood Festival. (A much anticipated debut I might add.)

Miranda has been a major presence in country music since first busting onto the scene in 2003, finishing third on the TV music competition Nashville Star. Her hits include "The House That Built Me", "Heart Like Mine", "Over You", and "Mama's Broken Heart." Her current hit, with Chris Stapleton is, "Song to Sing."

Cole Swindell will be making a return trip to the Barefoot Country Music Fest. His hits include, "Chillin' It", "You Should Be", and "She Had Me at Heads Carolina."

Chase Matthew will also be making a return to the stage in Wildwood. His current hit, racing up the charts, is "Darlin'."

Bob Durkin of Southern Entertainment, producers of Barefoot had this to say about the lineup for Thursday Night: "Thursday Kick-Off is where the party starts, and this lineup is built for it. With Miranda’s BCMF debut and Cole and Chase joining the lineup, we are set to kick off this beach party like never before."

More that 40 artists will play the festival with more and more performer announcements coming soon. Last year Barefoot sold out before the party even started. An even earlier sell-out is predicted for 2026.

Get your Barefoot tickets here.

