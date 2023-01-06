Wildwood Fishing & Boating Expo This Weekend

The winter show season kicks off this weekend with the Wildwood Fishing & Boating Expo running Saturday and Sunday, January 7 and 8, at the Wildwoods Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, in Wildwood.

Last year’s event was a home run. This year’s looks to be a grand slam as exhibitor space has been sold out and the show floor expanded to a whopping 45,000 square feet.

Says expo owner/promoter Gerry Vessels, “The show continues growing. It’s now in its fifth year, and we’re excited at the response not only from the exhibitors but the show goers as well. We started getting contacted last winter about it, and the vendor list kept growing. We had to add floor space, then more floor space. This show is all about fishing and boating, and we’re really pumped to open the doors this weekend.”

If enjoying time on the water is in your plans, whether drifting for flounder, chasing stripers out front, hunting tuna in the canyons, sailing the bay or cruising the ICW to that favorite waterfront restaurant, it’s all here under the Wildwood Convention Center roof.

The exhibitor list is impressive and includes tackle dealers, custom rod makers, custom reels, lure manufacturers, marine electronics and accessories, apparel, marine electric motors, outrodders, boating supplies, marine service and repair, re-powering, detailing services...and much more.

Looking to purchase a boat? After last year’s craziness, now is the time to buy, and there will be eight dealers displaying top name vessels that cover everything from back bay to offshore. Inflatables and PWCs will also be shown.

Representatives from the NJ Marine Police and NJ Fish & Wildlife will be on hand to answer questions.

There is an impressive list of seminars, and TV fishing celebrity Nick Honachefsky, host of his high octane Saltwater Underground show, will give one of his blockbuster presentations about catching “Jersey Exotics”. You can meet and talk fishing with him both days at his Saltwater Underground booth.

To be sure, this weekend will be two days of most anything and everything fishing and boating at and along the Jersey shore.

Show hours are 9am-5pm Saturday and 9am-2pm Sunday. Adult admission is $7 and $3 for youngsters 6-13. Five years and younger get in no charge.

Parking in the huge lot adjacent to the Convention Center is free.

Refreshments and food will be available.

Like last year, there will be a drawing for a Yeti-65 cooler (a $400 value) at the end of the expo Sunday afternoon. The winner need not be present.

Oh yeah, this is a weekend fishing and boating grand slam. See you there!

You can learn more about the Wildwood Fishing & Boating Expo with Gerry Vessels and Tom P. on the December 31 podcast of Rack & Fin Radio.

