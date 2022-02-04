Wildwood K9 Woody Sniffs Out Drug Stockpile During Traffic Stop

Woody the K9 had a busy day on the job Monday. The Wildwood Police K9 uncovered a cache of illegal drugs during a traffic stop in the city.

Woody was called in to do a smell test during a traffic stop on the 3200 block of New Jersey Avenue for a suspected drug bust.

The stop happened in connection to an active covert narcotics investigation. At the time of the motor vehicle stop, the driver was identified as Reginald Pitts, a 52-year-old unemployed laborer, living in Cape May Court House.

Wildwood Police called in the K9 unit after finding evidence of drug contraband. Woody reacted positively to drugs in the suspect's car and the search was on.

Given the list of drugs found, Woody's nose must have been in overdrive during this job.

Police found a "distribution quantity" of cocaine, plus heroin, marijuana, amphetamine/dextroamphetamine (speed), and drug paraphernalia.

Pitts was charged with a laundry list of drug possession and distribution offenses and was taken to the Cape May County Correctional Center.

Woody was no doubt rewarded with a treat for a hard day on the job.

Good Eats! The Restaurants Open Year-Round in the Wildwoods Here's a look at the restaurants and bars with food open all year-round in the Wildwoods.