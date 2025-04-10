Wildwood Puts Positive Spin on Summer 2025 Curfew

It's no secret, I love Wildwood!

Make that Wildwoods! The area includes the City of Wildwood, Wildwood Crest, and North Wildwood. It's all fantastic and symbolizes the history and the family fun of the South Jersey Shore.

Of course, every once is a while, a knucklehead or two comes around, trying to ruin it.

I'm happy to see that the leaders of the Wildwoods are stepping up to keep that family-fun vibe going strong.

10 pm curfew in Wildwood

While a 10 pm curfew for those under 18 is in effect this year, Wildwood officials are putting a positive spin on it.

They've come out with the phrase, "Every Night is a Family Night."

I love it! What a positive message that sends!

The 10 pm curfew is for minors without adult supervision. As the city puts it, "Minors must be with legal guardians after 10 pm."

A recent news release points out, "Wildwood aims to balance safety and enjoyment along its iconic boardwalk."

Wildwood officials stress that the curfew will be strictly enforced, and if it's broken, there will be penalties and possible arrests for both the children and their parents.

Keeping Wildwood safe

Joseph Murphy is the police chief in Wildwood. He says, "We want everyone to have a great time in Wildwood, but safety comes first. Our boardwalk is a family-friendly destination, and we are committed to maintaining that environment."

That's a great approach! If you have a young family, you want to be able to take them somewhere fun and not have to worry about potential safety problems.

The city has taken several steps beyond the curfew to ensure that safety prevails, including increased police presence, more monitoring, and more surveillance cameras.

Mayor Ernie Troiano is leading the call for a safe summer in Wildwood: "We’re not playing games when it comes to the safety of our boardwalk and the families who come here to enjoy themselves. ou break the rules, you deal with the consequences. Plain and simple."

We salute Wildwood for all their doing to ensure families have a great summer.

We hope to see you there this summer!

