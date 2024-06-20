Retro Wildwood: Viral Video Shows Wildwood Boardwalk In 1992

Retro Wildwood: Viral Video Shows Wildwood Boardwalk In 1992

Google Street View/@vintage.newjersey/Canva

You've heard it once, you've heard it twice... how everything was better back in the "good ole' days." Can anyone yet define for us what exact era is considered "the good ole days," because most of us still don't know. Every single person has a different answer when you ask which decade was the best.

For a lot of people who grew up going to the Wildwoods every summer, they'll tell you it was the 90s. That's definitely true for people in their late 30s and early 40s. The 90s was either their childhood or teenage years. Both are a magical time in everyone's life.

Cat Country 107.3 logo
Get our free mobile app

I was a little kid in the 90s, but I still remember Wildwood well. Still, I don't remember it being quite like the latest viral video to take off on social media.

@vintage.newjersey/Canva
loading...

There's a video currently floating around Instagram showcasing the big hair, Keds, and helicopter moms that defined an entire decade. Back in the 90s, you wouldn't find many kids under the age of 13 walking around on the Wildwood boardwalk by themselves. It was a different time. People seemed to be more responsible back then.

Still, teens will be teens no matter which decade it is. This video CERTAINLY proves that.

@vintage.newjersey/Canva
loading...

What makes the video so great are all the kids talking about what mom and dad told them not to do once they got to the boardwalk. Some of them also talking about finding their summer love on the boards.

@vintage.newjersey/Canva
loading...

It definitely was a simpler time back then. Get ready for the nostalgia:

12 Restaurants People Are Anxious To Eat At In Wildwood This Summer

No matter what cuisine is your favorite, Wildwood has something for everyone! There are a few restaurants in particular that Wildwood regulars can't wait to get back into this summer.

Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal

Early Wildwood motels

Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

Filed Under: 1992 Wildwood boardwalk, 90s wildwood boardwalk, AC Facebook, throwback video of Wildwood boardwalk in 1992, Wildwood in the 90s
Categories: AC, Community, Entertainment, New Jersey News, South Jersey News, Videos

More From Cat Country 107.3