Right in the heart of the Wildwood Boardwalk is an eye-catching, doo-wop-style, Route 66-themed restaurant. You know the one, with the 1930's hot rod mobile sitting right on its roof? That restaurant is now for sale.

All good things must come to an end. It's a story we've written a few times over the last few months. The time has come for the proprietors of many of our lifelong favorite dining establishments to retire.

That's the case for Route 66 Restaurant and Pizzeria owner Dino Pierelli who's ready to move on to a life of leisure, according to NJ.com.

Pierelli, who's been running the 140-seat Route 66 since 2007 says three decades in the food-service industry is enough. “I want to enjoy myself and spend time with my wife,” he stated. “I haven’t seen a summer in along time. I want to be on the beach once in a while.”

Well, that sentiment is tough to argue.

Route 66 Restaurant Wildwood, NJ/Facebook Route 66 Restaurant Wildwood, NJ/Facebook loading...

At an asking price of $180k, a representative for Coastline Realty encourages entrepreneurs to hop on the opportunity to purchase Route 66 since restaurants like it don't hit the market very often, and because of its excellent condition and prime location (right near Morey's Pier). It's what experts call 'turn key' ready, according to watchthetramcarplease.com.

All of Route 66's doo-wop-style decor and pop culture memorabilia is reportedly for sale as well.

Thanks for the memories, Route 66! And, congratulations to Dino Pierelli on your retirement. You'll be missed!

