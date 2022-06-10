Cops in Wildwood say a couple from Gloucester County has been arrested for, among other things, allegedly leaving a 3-month-old infant in a car while they were in a bar.

The scene unfolded around 1 AM Friday when officers were called to the 2700 block of Pacific Avenue for the report of an argument.

Police say 24-year-old Voshon Poe-Cerdan of West Deptford and 23-year-old Justina Wood of Swedesboro were yelling as part of a domestic dispute; their 3-month-old child was also at the scene.

During the developing investigation, it was determined that both Wood and Poe-Cerdan were under the influence of alcohol. Prior to police arrival on-scene, it was established, that they were patronizing a local retail alcohol beverage licensed premise, while they left their child unattended, in their motor vehicle, which was parked in a nearby parking lot.

Both Voshon Poe-Cerdan and Wood were charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and obstruction.

Get our free mobile app

The Division of Child Protection & Permanency assumed temporary custody of the infant involved and they will be conducting their own investigation.

Both were released on criminal summons complaints in accordance with New Jersey Attorney General guidelines.

Second child-in-car incident in South Jersey this week

Earlier this week, a woman from Galloway Township and a teenager were arrested for allegedly leaving three young children, all between the ages of 5-months and 3-years, in a hot car while they went shopping at Walmart in Egg Harbor Township. Both women were arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child. The children were taken to a local hospital to be evaluated and were expected to be OK.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

26 Pictures of the Old, Glorious Neon Motel Signs in Wildwood Crest, NJ Let's take a tour of the old, glorious neon signs that still sit high atop many of the 1950s and 1960s-era motels in Wildwood Crest.