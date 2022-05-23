Cops in Wildwood say a man from Cape May Court House is facing a long list of charges, including six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, after an incident Saturday night in the city.

According to the Wildwood Police Department, they received a 9-1-1 call about a man with a weapon in the 100 block of West Poplar Avenue at around 9:15 PM Saturday. While officers were en route, the caller told authorities that one round was fired into the air.

Upon arrival, officers came into contact with a subject matching the description of the person with a weapon, later identified as Gary Nelson, 37, of Cape May Court House. Nelson attempted to flee by scaling a fence, however officers quickly reached him and found that he possessed a flare gun in one hand and a stiletto style knife in the other.

Police say Nelson "physically resisted officers’ attempts to control him," however, he was disarmed and taken into custody. Neither Nelson nor any officers were injured.

Nelson has been charged with second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose (firearm), fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon (knife), third-degree possession of weapon for unlawful purpose (knife), third-degree resisting arrest, six counts of third-degree aggravated assault with deadly weapon, fourth-degree certain person not to possess weapon (knife), second-degree certain person not to possess a weapon (firearm), fourth-degree possession of prohibited weapon (stiletto knife).

Nelson was lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

