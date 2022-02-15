Wildwood, NJ, Man Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting a Minor

Wildwood, NJ, Man Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting a Minor

Cops in Wildwood say a man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor earlier this month.

The Wildwood Police Department says 20-year-old Devine Jones, of Wildwood, has been charged with second-degree aggravated sexual assault and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

According to authorities,

On Saturday, February 5, 2022, members of the Wildwood Police Department Detective Division, conducted an investigation into the sexual assault of underage minor victim. During the course of the preliminary investigation, detectives were successful in identifying the individual responsible for the sexual assault. The person of interest was identified as Divine Jones, 20-year-old male, currently residing in the City of Wildwood, and is currently employed at a local restaurant as a cook. During the emergent investigation, information was developed with a nexus connecting Jones to the sexual assault of the underage minor.

Jones is being held at the Cape May County Correctional Center.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

