A debate is raging online after cops in Wildwood charged a man from Pennsylvania after he allegedly attempted to commit suicide.

According to the Wildwood Police Department, the scene unfolded around 11:00 last Thursday night, July 21st, when they were alerted by officials in North Wildwood about a, "suicidal subject possibly armed with a handgun in their jurisdiction."

During a search, officers located 25-year-old Michael Rementer of Prospect Park, PA, lying in a shallow gully in the city's north end beach area with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to a lower extremity.

Officers at the scene rendered first aid and he was then taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division in Atlantic City for further treatment.

Police say,

Afterwards, a Glock model 9mm handgun loaded with hollow point ammunition in addition to one 9mm spent shell casing were located within the gully in close proximity to where Rementer was found. The weapon and shell casing were collected as evidence and turned over to the Wildwood Police Department Detective Division.

As a result, Rementer was charged with second-degree possession of a handgun and fourth-degree possession of hollow point ammunition.

He was released on criminal summons complaints in accordance with the state's bail reform guidelines.

Debate

Several dozen comments have been posted to the Wildwood Police Department's Facebook page over whether or not Rementer should have been charged. Many argue that he should be receiving mental health assistance instead of facing criminal charges.

A sample of comments:

My son died of suicide because he was suffering with mental issues. We sought help for our son but the system failed him. This young man doesnt need to be arrested. He needs to be 302 and given the help he needs. Mental illness is real, folks.

You pursed charges on someone who attempted suicide? That’s horrible! Obviously his life isn’t going well that at such a young age he wanted to end his life. It’s not like he was shooting at other people just himself. So why not add to his problems but giving him gun charges. Which will probably give him jail time or probation to add to his other problems. That’s so sad!

why are you charging this man?? he obviously needs help not a prison cell. NJ - no rules for underage drinking and teen pot smoking but suicide attempt you get charged ! ugh no sense!

Within their press release, the Wildwood Police Department did not include any information on whether or not Rementer was actively being helped or seeking assistance, however, they did mention that 988 is a new nationwide 3-digit dialing code for crisis and suicide prevention.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

