Authorities in Wildwood say a man from Maine has been arrested after people allegedly heard him talking about building a bomb inside a motel room and he had assembled items to do so.

The scene unfolded last Friday morning, October 28th, at the Mango Motel on East Spencer Avenue.

The Wildwood Police Department says their officers learned that 37-year-old Joshua Bailey of Brunswick, ME, was dropped off at the motel and rented a room for the week.

Further investigation revealed that several guests overheard Bailey make numerous comments about constructing a bomb in room 5.

According to officials, officers at the scene, while performing a proactive sweep of Bailey's room, "retreated from the area after a copper wire was observed wrapped around the doorknob of room 5."

Mango Motel in Wildwood NJ - Photo: Google Maps

A subsequent search of the room revealed several items used as improvised IED material however, none of these items were constructed to form a functioning explosive device.

Bailey was taken into custody and taken to Cape Regional Medical Center for a psychological evaluation.

He has been charged with second-degree causing false public alarm and is currently waiting to be incarcerated at the Cape May County Correctional Center in accordance with bail guidelines.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

