Wildwood’s Iconic Tram Car Lady Suing for Theft of Voice

You would think if you're going to use someone's voice 87 billion times, you'd stop and ask permission to use that person's voice.

Apparently not.

So says the woman behind the voice.

Watch the tram car please

If you've ever stepped foot on the Wildwood Boardwalk, you've probably heard that iconic message from one of the yellow tram cars, weaving it's way down the boardwalk.

"Watch the tram car please."

That voice that you hear is one woman - and it's been her voice since the early 1970s.

Now, the woman behind the voice for over 50 years says it's time to be paid.

Philadelphia's Fox 29 News says the tram car lady, Floss Stingel, has filed a lawsuit, saying she never gave her OK for the tram car company to use her voice.

Is TV guy Bob Kelly to blame?

If you know someone's been using your voice without your consent, why do you wait 50 years to take action?

Fox 29 says Floss has obtained a lawyer and is suing Wildwood Tram Car Operators.

Regardless of what happens with the lawsuit, will we ever hear Floss' voice on the Wildwood Boardwalk again?

Let's hope there's a happy ending here - for all of us!

SOURCE: Fox 29 News

