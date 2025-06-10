If you’ve been down the shore lately, you might’ve noticed something new over by Sam’s Pizza.

The ramp they were constructing at 26th Street and Juniper Avenue is finally done. Just in time for the full swing of summer 2025, Wildwood’s best boardwalk just got even better.

This new ramp might not seem like a huge deal at first glance, but for a lot of people, it’s a really welcome update. It makes getting to the beach way easier for folks with mobility challenges, older adults, and parents hauling carts packed with a ton of beach gear.

Let’s be for real… no one travels light for a beach day.

Easier Beach Days In Wildwood

Anyone who's wrestled a stroller, wagon, or cooler down to the sand knows how frustrating it can be.

Whether you’re bringing kids, helping a grandparent get to the sand, or just juggling too much beach stuff (me), this new setup makes the trip from the boardwalk to the beach a lot less of a hassle.

It’s also another step toward making the beach more accessible for everyone, which is something Wildwood has been working on more in recent years.

Next time you’re grabbing a slice at Sam’s or just walking the Wildwood boardwalk, check it out. It’s a small change, but it’s going to make a big difference for a lot of people this summer.

