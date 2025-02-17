Will Closed Mays Landing Store Spring Back to Life Soon?
It's never fun when one of your favorite retail stores closes its doors forever.
What if forever isn't, you know, forever?
What if that store finds away to reinvent themself and return, as good as new?
That just may happen to a much-loved Mays Landing store that seemingly closed its doors forever.
Bed, Bath & Beyond Comeback
It's being reported that the much loved Bed, Bath & Beyond brand may be making a comeback soon.
News reports are saying that a company called Beyond Inc., the successor of the once-failed company, has purchased a stake in Kirkland's, the home decor and furniture company.
Beyond now owns 40% of Kirkland, and that could mean a big comeback for Bed, Bath & Beyond.
Is a rebound ahead?
Bed, Bath & Beyond had over 1,000 locations at one time, including a location in Hamilton Commons in Hamilton Township/Mays Landing.
Speculation abounds about when and where the company's new locations will be. If you're a fan of Bed, Bath & Beyond, it's be a time to just wait and see!
SOURCE: App.com
