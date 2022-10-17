Winning $1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold at South Jersey Convenience Store

Somebody in South Jersey is having a pretty good start to their week.

And by "pretty good," we're assuming that person is trying to figure out what to do with $1 million (minus taxes, of course) as they enjoy their morning coffee.

Definitely a good problem to have.

According to NJ.com, a winning Mega Millions lottery ticket for Friday night's drawing was sold at a convenience store in Gloucester County.

That little slip of paper matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball, which makes it worth a cool million bucks.

Officials with the New Jersey Lottery said the ticket was sold at One Stop Shoppe on Parkville Station Road in Mantua Township.

Friday’s winning numbers were 9, 22, 26, 41, and 44. The Mega Ball was 19 with a Megaplier of 2X.

Two big winners

The $502 million jackpot Friday night was split between two winners in California and Florida. The jackpot now stands at $20 million for Tuesday night's drawing.

