Winning 50K Lottery Ticket Sold At Gas Station on Rt 49 in Millville

If you bought a Powerball ticket for last Saturday's drawing at a gas station in Millville, you might want to go back and double-check that ticket.

New Jersey Lottery officials say a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket for the February 19th drawing was sold at the Runway gas station owned by Mand Petroleum, 5312 Route 49, in Millville.

The ticket had four of the five white balls and the Powerball. The winning numbers were 3,10,15,33 and 42. The Powerball was 11.

Lottery officials have not said if a winner has claimed the prize.

So, was it you?

SOURCE: New Jersey Lottery.

