Winning: Get Paid to Eat Wawa Turkey Gobblers!

What's better than eating Wawa Turkey Gobblers?

How about getting paid to eat Wawa Turkey Gobblers?

Job opening posted

SIXT has announced a fun job opening: The Gas Station Hoagie Hunter!

It's not only Wawa, either. You can "do your work" by hitting up any gas station or convenience store that sells hoagies or subs, including places like Wawa, Quiktrip, etc.

If you win the job, you'll get a $2500 "salary" plus a $500 gift card at 3 gas station brands to buy and try food, so you can determine the best hoagie.

If you're selected, you'll be encouraged to make up to 100 trips to taste-test hoagies at different locations.

(I already have a similar job where I do these things - I call it "lunch.")

Photo by Alexander Mils on Unsplash

Credentials needed for the job

Can anyone apply for this job?

In a word, yes! (I may even apply!)

From the official pitch, here's what's needed:

"We are looking for someone who considers themselves a passionate gas station food connoisseur, has a strong opinion when it comes to the perfect balance of cheese to turkey ratios, is well-versed in the world of road trip snacks that go beyond the usual bag of chips, and smiles at the idea of turning a roadside pit stop into a five-star culinary adventure."

Sounds perfect! Click here to apply: SIXT

