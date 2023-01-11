Someone who walked into a deli in Ocean County, NJ this week is now much richer thanks to the purchase of a winning lottery ticket.

The Mega Millions ticket ended up being worth $1 million!

This $1M Mega Millions ticket was bought at the 88 West Deli & Grill on Route 88 in Brick, njlottery.com reports.

That winning ticket matched 5/5 white balls from Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing for $1,000,000.

In case you were curious, the winning numbers from the Tuesday, January 10th Mega Millions drawing were: 07, 13, 14, 15, and 18. The Gold Mega Ball was 09, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

And NOW, the Mega Millions jackpot has swelled to a dizzying $1.35 BILLION ahead of Friday night's drawing!

